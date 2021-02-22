Storm Center Update- Monday AM, February 22nd

Good morning! A much warmer forecast is ahead for KELOLAND. We had highs in the 40s and 50s yesterday west of Sioux Falls and these numbers will only get warmer today.

Futurecast shows a few clouds, but generally more sunshine is expected today. The snow from yesterday in parts of eastern KELOLAND will be melting quickly with stronger winds from the west. In fact, we have several headlines for stronger winds today in central and western SD.

The pattern does not look wet in the short term. We are actually above normal in Sioux Falls for precipitation the past 30 days, but many areas to the north and west have been dry.

You can put away the snow shovel and snow blower for now. There could be some snow returning to the parts of the plains toward day 10, but we won’t worry about that for now.

You can see we are not done with the above normal temperatures. In fact, you could make a case that even the “cooler” days in the forecast are still above average for this time of year.

Enjoy today’s temperatures, even with all the wind in the forecast.

Tonight looks partly cloudy with lows in the 20s in many spots.

Tomorrow still looks very mild with more wind from the northwest. There could be some light rain or snow showers as well for parts of central and northern KELOLAND.

The 7 day forecast features all the changes ahead. Take advantage of the weather change and get some fresh air outside the next few days.