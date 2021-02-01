Storm Center Update- Monday AM, February 1st

Good Morning! Areas of fog continue to develop this morning, especially in northcentral KELOLAND around Eureka.

A dense fog advisory has been posted for the areas shaded in gray, including both Pierre and Mobridge this morning.

Clouds and fog will keep temperatures colder in eastern KELOLAND today. Folks in western SD are starting the day mainly clear and will be much warmer in the afternoon.

Our Futurecast update features dry weather at the start of the week, but a cold front on Thursday will trigger areas of snow and mixed precipitation. It will also deliver a shot of colder air and wind.

There’s no avoiding the coldest air of the season starting this weekend. We’ll see how long the worst of it lasts, but prepare of much colder weather.

You can see on the map below the extent of the cold on Saturday. Highs will tumble in the single digits in many areas north of Sioux Falls.

Temperatures could be colder by Sunday. Wind chills will become a problem as well, so stay tuned for more details in the coming days.

Highs today will be much warmer in western SD with 52 forecast in Rapid City. Sioux Falls and Aberdeen will stay in the lower 30s.

Expect a few areas of fog tonight in central SD once again with lows mainly in the 20s.

The forecast looks mild again tomorrow West River, with numbers stuck in the 30s east of the James Valley with more clouds.

The 7 day forecast shows the big change at the end of the week. We will continue to watch how fast the cold will race to the south.