Storm Center Update – Monday AM February 17

We are seeing some light mixed precip in parts of KELOLAND this morning. Light to moderate snow is found in the west and southwest while the southeast is seeing snow and ice on the radar. Looks like the snow will linger through the morning and afternoon for those in the west, the southeast may see the skies dry a bit after midday. Highs today will be in the 20s to 30s.

Tomorrow into early Wednesday morning is the next chance for light snow. Western and central SD have the best chance to see light snow Tuesday into early Tuesday night. South-central SD into southeast KELOLAND would see the light snow Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning. The north has some snow chances but the evidence points to only flurries. Tuesday’s highs will range from the teens to 20s in the east to the 20s and 30s in the west.

So the final snow forecast through Wednesday is most areas getting less than 1” of snow. That being said, the southwest may end up with around 1-3” with isolated pockets of more and the southeast looks to see isolated spots of 1-2” with most getting less than 1”.

After the snow exits the area early Wednesday, we are looking at a cold but sunny Wednesday afternoon with highs in the teens to 20s.

We begin to warm up with sunny skies for the rest of the week. Thursday morning will be cold with lows in the single digits above and below zero for most but the afternoon will rebound nicely to the 20s and 30s in the east, 40s to 50s in the west.

Friday and the weekend continues the warming trend with highs in the 40s to 50s for most, 30s to near 40 for the north.