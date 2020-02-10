Storm Center Update- Monday AM, February 10th

Good Morning! Fog is back for parts of KELOLAND this morning, mainly just north and east of Sioux Falls. Stay alert to changing visibility in those areas.

Radar looks quiet for most us. The big ribbon of moisture continues to stream into the Ohio Valley, but that will all stay away from KELOLAND.

We are still recovering from the weekend snow north of Sioux Falls. Local amounts of 10-12″ were reported along that heaviest axis.

Futurcast shows the stream of clouds coming in from the northwest the next couple of days, but the big story is the arctic blast coming in Wednesday. We think there will be snow with cold air and lots of wind. In fact, the wind could gust over 40 mph East River and considerable blowing snow is forecast.

Take a look at the wind chill forecast on Wednesday. Some of these drop into the -30s by late Wednesday.

While this hit of cold will be strong, we do expect nice recovery starting Valentine’s Day. This trend should continue into the weekend.

Highs today are above normal in many areas with a blend of sun and clouds.

Overnight temperatures should still average in the teens.

We’ll see 30s into Wednesday, but the numbers will really drop on Thursday. It appears we’ll rebound quickly into the weekend as we return to the 30s.