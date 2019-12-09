1  of  68
Storm Center Update- Monday AM, December 9th

Good Morning! We are starting the Monday with cold air, wind, and patches of blowing snow. You can see the batch of snow quickly moving east. The amounts have been fairly low, under 2″ in most areas.

The road update as of 6am shows plenty of slick travel, so slow down for the conditions as winds will continue to gust from the northwest this morning. We do think wind speeds will decrease through the afternoon.

Our latest Futurecast update shows the band of snow moving quickly to the east. There will be additional flurries late this evening as another cold front rolls south.

Highs will be coldest East River with highs in the single digits and teens. Wind chills will remain below zero through the day.

Tonight looks very cold as well. Some light snow areas could develop with the next shot of arctic air.

Tomorrow doesn’t look much better. We expect slightly warmer weather in the southwest.

The worst of the cold will start to leave KELOLAND by Thursday. We’ll keep a close eye on the cold this weekend as it hovers to our north and may try to take another run at us by Sunday.

The last half of the week certainly will feel better with highs in the 20s and 30s.

