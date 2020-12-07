Storm Center Update- Monday AM, December 7th

Mild weather is our big weather story to start the week. Highs yesterday climbed into the 40s and 50s for many areas.

While mild weather dominates the weather stories for now, we do see a chance of snow for part of the plains by Friday and Saturday. Temperatures will drop into the 30s as well.

You can see some of that active weather moving in from the northwest by Friday and Saturday. We still have plenty of time to evaluate how much snow we may see.

Mild weather continues to move across the plains this week. You can see the core of the mild weather pushes east of us this weekend as that storm system moves into the region.

We may not be done with the mild weather. The latest 8-14 day forecast trend is above normal through much of the nation.

Enjoy the mild weather today with highs in the 40s along I-29 and 50s and 60s to the west.

Mostly clear skies continue tonight with lows in the 20s east and 30s west.

Tomorrow looks very mild as well with many areas in the 50s and 60s.

The mild weather trend will be on pause this weekend as highs drop into the 30s once again along with the chance of snow. No big shots of cold are ahead just yet.