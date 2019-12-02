1  of  97
Storm Center Update- Monday AM, December 2nd

Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Good Morning! After a very busy weekend of winter weather, things are improving this morning. A look at the early morning road report shows all the snow and ice covered roads. This situation is improving as crews clear snow today and the wind speeds improve. A south and west wind will become the main player the next couple of days.

A quick look at the snow maps shows quite a swath across our area. Aberdeen and Rapid City both reported over 1 foot of snow. All that snow will affect our warming this week and may lead to future fog chances.

Futurecast shows a few passing clouds today, but general clearing trends by tomorrow. A west wind will help temperatures warm through mid week.

Even today will be better with 20s across the northeast and near 40 in Rapid City.

Tonight will not be as cold with lows in the upper teens and lower 20s.

Some snow will melt tomorrow with highs in the 30s and some 40s across the west and south.

The 7 day forecast is clear of any big rain or snow chances and that’s good travel and good for shopping!

