Storm Center Update – Monday AM December 23

Today will not be as warm as what we had over the weekend, but temperatures will remain above average for much of KELOLAND.

Highs today will range from near 30 in northern South Dakota to the 30s and 40s for the rest of KELOLAND. This will happen with mostly cloudy skies and light winds.

Notice how temperatures will continue to cool as we go through the week.

Christmas Eve (tomorrow) will be about 10 degrees cooler in western and southern KELOLAND, but we’re still above average and dry!

Our string of dry days may be in jeopardy on Christmas Day or the day after. We’ll watch for light snow showers and flurries that day as temperatures will be in the upper 20s to near 30 degrees.

The weather will be mainly quiet after Christmas. We’re watching a system that may brush southeast KELOLAND this weekend. It looks like the best chance for rain and snow will be just south of us.