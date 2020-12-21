Storm Center Update- Monday AM, December 21st

Mild weather continues to make headlines across the plains. We had plenty of 50s yesterday across the west, with 40s in the east.

Winds will be stronger today and already in the 40mph range across northeastern KELOLAND. You can see the wind gust forecast at 1pm across the region.

Futurecast shows mainly sunny skies today and hopefully mostly clear skies for stargazers early this evening. South winds will be found here tomorrow, but a strong cold front will drop south Tuesday night into early Wednesday. Temperatures will be much colder on Wednesday.

Yes, there is a chance of snow on Wednesday. The amounts still look low and the wind will be blowing the snow in rural areas, but we may have some visibility issues in the northeast with falling temperatures. Winds on Wednesday will average 40-50 mph.

Enjoy the mild weather today with highs in the 40s and 50s for most areas.

Tonight will still be cool with lows in the 20s across much of KELOLAND.

Tomorrow will be very mild as well with highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Rapid City could even hit 60.

Much colder air will rush into KELOLAND on Wednesday, followed by a cold Christmas eve forecast. The weather should moderate a bit by Christmas Day and the following weekend as dry weather is expected.