Storm Center Update- Monday AM, December 14th

We have a cold start to the day in KELOLAND and the folks at Great Bear Ski Valley are taking advantage of the weather to make some snow this morning. Temperatures will stay in the 20s today for the Sioux Falls area.

Yesterday was chilly, but highs still made it into the 30s for much of KELOLAND.

Take a look at the 30 day precipitation map. The numbers are about as low as you will find.

We’ll search for any snow on radar today. Early morning trends show a few snowflakes in far western and southwestern KELOLAND.

Futurecast shows the next system moving into the plains the next 24-48 hours. Much of this moisture will bypass us to the south.

Temperature could really surge early next week. We are getting pretty strong evidence supporting temperatures 20-30 degrees above normal about a week from today.

Bundle up today as temperatures remain cool. In fact, we’ll have below normal temperatures in much of KELOLAND, with just 25 i in the Sioux Falls area at just 25.

Tonight will continue chilly with the areas of clouds and perhaps a few flurries.

The forecast remains chilly tomorrow with highs mainly in the 30s. Winds will stay light, mainly under 10 mph.

The 7 day forecast features a milder trend by Thursday and Friday with highs back in the 40s. We’ll see more 40s early next week.