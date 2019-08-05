Storm Center Update- Monday AM, August 5th

Good Morning! The weather today looks rather interesting as we have severe weather possibilities through the day. The main risk area is in southeastern KELOLAND, where damaging winds and large hail could accompany the most organized storms later in the day.

FutureScan suggests morning thunderstorms will track to the southeast from North Dakota and could affect parts of east central SD and west central MN. Additional storms could fire along the front through MN through mid afternoon. The conditional risk of severe weather hinges on the back building development of these storms into SD after 3pm. We’ll keep a close eye on that scenario through the day.

This snapshot illustrates that thunderstorm risk over the morning hours, mainly east of I-29.

It will be warm and humid today with highs mainly in the 80s.

Storms will exit the southeast this evening and additional storms will moving into the Black Hills region late this evening.

Tomorrow looks warm and humid again. We think more scattered storms could move our way from the northwest.

Late day storms are back in the forecast on Wednesday, but a drop in the humidity and cooler temperatures should feel better on Thursday and Friday.