Storm Center Update- Monday AM, August 31st

A strong cold front has brought rain to parts of KELOLAND the past 24 hours. Storms with tornadoes impacted the Miller and Huron areas last night, but severe weather threats have diminished with the morning rain.

A tornado was confirmed by the NWS 7 miles southeast of Polo, SD.

Another tornado was confirmed near Virgil, just southwest of Huron around 7:20pm.

Most of the rain fell north of I-90 overnight, with an inch of rain in the Brookings area.

A few of the storms this morning have generated some locally heavier totals south of Sioux Falls.

We found a few numbers near .50″, but most areas have picked much less.

Futurecast shows dry weather for much of the day with a few showers in the southwest this afternoon and evening. We think most of the showers tomorrow will stay in Nebraska.

Highs will in the 70s today, a sign of things to come in the extended forecast.

Tonight will be cool with lows in the 50s.

Tomorrow will be a little warmer with 80s returning to the west.

The forecast does warm on Wednesday and again on Saturday. However, little rain is in the 7 day with most of the fronts coming through dry.