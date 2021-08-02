Storm Center Update- Monday AM, August 2nd

Good morning! The weather is starting a bit cooler this week, but the trends will be warming through the week. You can also see more of the haze in the air at Lake Madison

Rainfall patterns the past week, specifically last Friday, have featured some locally beneficial amounts around Sioux Falls. But you clearly see the map in KELOLAND have very little green or yellow, so need for rain remains a very big topic.

The 30 day precipitation trend map shows areas of above normal rainfall, but the heat from last week evaporated much it. We expect more dry weather than wet weather in the 7 day forecast.

Our Futurecast forecast shows dry weather to start the week. We expect a disturbance to bring some scattered rain to the Black Hills on Wednesday. That system will then move east and bring a few more scattered hits of rain East River on Thursday. This is not a good pattern for widespread rain, but we will likely see a few areas of moisture develop on radar during this time period.

Hot weather will return later this week with widespread 90s return to many areas. We expect the heat to peak this weekend as the hotter temperatures shift to our east early next week.

The pattern ahead features the movement of the heat ridge in the west. We expect another chance of rain this weekend as both the temperature and humidity increase to much higher levels.

Highs near 80 in Sioux Falls will be below normal today.

Tonight will be comfortable with lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Tomorrow will be a little warmer more 90s in parts of western and central SD.

The next chance of “scattered” rain in Sioux Falls will be Thursday, follow by another disturbance on Saturday as the heat and humidity increase into the weekend.