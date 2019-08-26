Storm Center Update-Monday AM, August 26th

Showers and thunderstorms continue to push across KELOLAND with our cold front. The rain won’t last all day, but it is certainly a wet start to many of us.

FutureScan shows the batch of rain moving east with some clearing likely behind the front. You will also notice some pop-up showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon across the north. Most of these will fizzle toward sunset.

Highs today will be in the 70s with increasing winds from the northwest behind the cold front.

Tonight should be dry with lows mainly in the 50s.

The forecast looks cooler and windy tomorrow with highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

A closer look at the wind shows gusts over 30 mph in many areas tomorrow. We will see less wind on Wednesday.

It will be cooler with this dip in the jet stream right over the northern plains.

You can see the warmest day on the 7 day forecast forecast is Thursday, with more 70s likely for the upcoming weekend.