Storm Center Update- Monday AM, August 24th

Good Morning! A few scattered t-storms have moved across KELOLAND the past 24 hours, but many spots remain dry. Severe weather formed in the far northeast overnight and Sisseton picked up .50″ of rain.

Rain areas are expected to fizzle as they approach the southeast. A hot day is the big weather story.

The 30 day precipitation values continue to drop across the southeast. Aberdeen also remains very dry the past few weeks.

Futurecast shows very little organized rainfall today other than the scattered morning cells in central KELOLAND. We’ll watch for a few more spots on radar on Wednesday West River, with better chances of scattered rain later Thursday East River.

Cooler weather is ahead by the end of the week with highs 80s. We think 70s are more likely at the end of the 10 day forecast as shown on this map below.

Stay cool the best you can today with highs in the 90s.

Lows will be in the 60s to lower 70s tonight.

Tomorrow will be in the upper 90s and lower 100s for many areas.

The best chance of rain this week will be late Thursday, followed by 80s later in the week.