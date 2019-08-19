Storm Center Update- Monday AM, August 19th

Good Morning! Today is starting dry, but thunderstorm chances will increase later this evening with a marginal risk of severe weather across eastern KELOLAND.

We can’t ignore severe weather threats after sunset. Saturday night proved quite stormy, including 2 tornadoes east of Sioux Falls. This one was near Hadley, MN. A damage survey will be released today from the National Weather Service.

A tornado was also confirmed in the Rock Rapids area. Tornadoes can develop along the leading edge of these large squall lines when they march from west to east, even after 10pm.

FutureScan shows storms by mid to late evening across southeastern SD. Some severe weather is possible. Storm chances tomorrow will depend on how many storms we have tonight and the atmospheric recovery expected in the south.

Look for warmer temperatures today west of Sioux Falls with 90s likely in Winner, Valentine, and Pine Ridge.

Storm chances in the Sioux Falls area are listed at 40% this evening and 20% in Aberdeen.

Tomorrow should still be warm and humid in the south with widespread 80s today.

We’ll see cooler weather by late Wednesday into Thursday. Thunderstorm chances will be on the increase by the end of the week.