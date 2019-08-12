Storm Center Update- Monday AM, August 12th

Good Morning! Showers and thunderstorms continue this morning across KELOLAND. Additional thunderstorms are forecast today and some severe weather will be possible with any new storms later today. However, the risk level is in the “marginal” category.

The FutureScan forecast shows the rain chances through the early evening. It looks like storm chances will end this evening and quieter weather is likely for a couple of day.

Highs this afternoon will be in the mid 70s to lower 80s with the highest humidity found in the southeast.

Evening rain chances will end in the southeast, followed by partly cloudy skies overnight and lows around 60.

Tomorrow will be cooler as northwest winds increase during the day at 10-20 mph with higher gusts.

Wednesday also looks a bit cooler as Canadian high pressure moves into the northern plains.

The jet stream pattern later this week shows a “zonal” flow across the region with warmer weather moving back our direction.

The 7 day forecast shows that warming trend toward the end of the week. Thunderstorms could rumble through here again by late Thursday into Friday.