Storm Center Update- Monday AM, August 10th

We’ve had an active start to the forecast with thunderstorms overnight in much of southeastern KELOLAND. This was the view from downtown Sioux Falls around 5am.

Look at these clouds rolling through Yankton just before 7am. Pocket of hail and wind have been common with the strongest cells.

Egg size hail fell in the Gregory area.

The storms have been fast movers, with estimated speeds at 40 to 50 mph to the east.

Due to the fast movement, only a few spots of locally heavy rain have been reported as of 7am.

Futurecast shows the storms in the southeast moving south and east quickly this morning, with dry conditions for the afternoon for most areas. Additional storm chances could return to parts of central KELOLAND tomorrow.

Don’t forget about possible severe weather in the severe thunderstorm watch area south of Sioux Falls.

Less humid weather is on the way today with highs in the lower 80s.

Tonight looks quiet with lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Tomorrow will be warmer again West River along with scattered storm chances returning.

Storm chances look better for Wednesday and again on Saturday as temperatures warm into the mid and upper 80s later in the week.