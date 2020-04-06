Storm Center Update- Monday AM, April 6th

Good Morning! We’ve had a few showers this morning in far northern and northeastern SD. We’ve even seen a couple of lightning strikes.

Temperatures will be the big weather story with many areas in the 60s and 70s. Clouds will be thicker across the east, but the weather looks good!

Futurecast is low on rain chances the next couple of days. We do see better chances of showers in the east on Wednesday as cooler air returns and winds increase by midweek.

A closer look at the wind on Wednesday features 30-40 mph winds for many areas.

As temperatures fall later in the week, we do see a few more showers possible by Friday. Overall, the 10 day forecast is low on heavy rain chances, good news for area rivers.

You can clearly see the colder weather by Easter shown on this map below. We’ll have to carry that story into next week.

In the meantime, enjoy the nice weather today.

Tonight will also be mild with lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

Tomorrow will be the best weather day in the forecast. Enjoy!

We’ll track to the cooler trends at the end of the week, but we’ve seen worse in April!