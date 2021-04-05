Storm Center Update- Monday AM, April 5th

Good morning! We have another red flag warning in effect for portions of western and central KELOLAND today for very high fire danger. This should be the last day of high fire danger for awhile as we greet some much-needed moisture coming our way.

There could be some thunderstorms late this evening and overnight in parts of southeastern KELOLAND. The best chance of some hail with these storms would be over SW MN.

Futurecast shows a few of those evening t-storms in the southeast. We also see more organized rain developing tomorrow west and north of Sioux Falls. The weather will be much cooler with steady north-northeast winds. You’ll notice snow developing in the Black Hills. That snow could expand a bit tomorrow night into Pine Ridge. This system will be slow to move and will deliver some much needed moisture to KELOLAND.

The moisture forecast looks very good this week for many areas. Spots shaded in yellow and orange should reach the 1 inch range, with locally 2″ or more in parts of the southeast through Saturday.

Again, some of the moisture will be snow across the south and west. Custer could see over 8″ of snow the next 48 hours.

The forecast today features record or near record highs in the southeast, but cooling north winds in western SD.

Late evening and overnight t-storm chances will be found around Sioux Falls into SW MN. More scattered showers will develop in far western SD.

Tomorrow will be much cooler with rain chances develop for many areas and becoming more widespread by the end of the day.

The 7 day forecast features more rain on Wednesday and even Thursday in the Sioux Falls area. We’ll see highs mainly in the 50s, more typical for this time of year.