Storm Center Update- Monday AM, April 27th

Good Morning! It’s another mild start to this Monday and nice day is ahead for much of KELOLAND.

Futurecast shows lots of sunshine today, but another wave of rain chances will move into KELOLAND tonight. We think the best chances will fall in the northeast, but Sioux Falls and the southeast will also have a good chance of rain. Winds will increase from the northwest during the day tomorrow. Winds gusts could get close to 50 mph in Rapid City.

Rain tonight will vary depending on the exact tract of individual thunderstorms, but some areas of the northeast should be on the order of 1″ of rain by tomorrow. That’s one of the heavier shots of moisture we’ve had all year.

The map below shows the wind tomorrow, again stronger West River.

Enjoy the mild weather tonight and the light winds with highs mainly in the 70s.

Tonight should be wet at times with showers and thunderstorms likely East River. Lows will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Tomorrow will still be mild for this time of year, but rain chances will be highest in the morning. A few redeveloping showers and thunderstorms could spark in the James Valley and move east late tomorrow afternoon as well.

The 7 day forecast features warmer weather returning by Thursday and Friday with highs near 80 by the end of the work week. We expect the next chance of rain to develop by Saturday.