Storm Center Update- Monday AM, April 26th

Scattered rain has been falling this morning across portions of northern KELOLAND. We’ll see a very nice day today with highs warming to 80 in Sioux Falls.

The 24 hour precipitation numbers are under .25″ and not nearly as much as we need in the north.

The numbers below show the 30 day trends for precipitation. The numbers are way below normal in Mobridge and Buffalo, but much above in Watertown.

The long-term drought monitor shows the trends toward extreme drought in the north, something we will watch into May.

Futurecast shows areas of scattered showers and thunderstorms the next 24 to 36 hours. We think Sioux Falls will have a better chance of rain tomorrow. A few of those scattered t-storms will produce over .50″ of rain, but those storms are not expected to be widespread in the southeast. Also, some hail could develop in a few of those stronger cells in the early afternoon.

The temperature trend will dip a little through mid week, but we feel good about a nice warming trend this weekend. We think next week may turn cooler again, so keep an eye on those trends in the coming days.

Enjoy the warmer temperatures today in KELOLAND with highs in the 70s and 80s across the southern half of KELOLAND.

Temperatures tonight will remain in the 40s for many areas with more clouds and scattered showers in the west and north.

Cooler north and northeast winds will provide a big contrast in the weather for Sioux Falls tomorrow. We’ll add those rain chances in for the south as well during the day.

Rain chances look few and far between later in the week as temperatures warm back to the 70s by Friday and lower 80s on Saturday.