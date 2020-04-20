Storm Center Update – Monday AM April 20

We’ll kick off the week with windy and warm weather, while we end with scattered chances for rain and slightly cooler temperatures.



Today with feature increasing west/northwest winds of at least 20-30 mph with gusts over 40.

Wind Advisories are in effect for the strong winds today in eastern KELOLAND. Although it will be windy, it will also be warm. Highs today will be in the 60s for much of KELOLAND underneath mostly sunny skies.



Keep in mind, fire danger today due to the strong winds and low humidity.



We’ll continue with the warm weather for tomorrow and Wednesday, with a chance for some of us to see 80-degree weather on Wednesday!

Things start to cool as we go later in the week. Storm systems will ride the northwest flow in the upper plains to help feed the chances for scattered rain during the end of the week and weekend. Along with the chance for rain, temperatures will cool to near average (many near 60).