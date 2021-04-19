Storm Center Update – Monday AM April 19

Snow extends from western to south central and extreme southeast South Dakota this morning. We’ve been following reduced visibilities of less than 2 miles in western and southwestern South Dakota, where the snow has been a little heavier.

Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings continue until noon in western South Dakota. Snow amounts will range from 2-6 inches in these areas with higher amounts for the higher elevations of the Hills. Snow amounts in south central and southeast KELOLAND will stay at 2 inches and less.

It will be cold today with highs in the 30s and 40s. That’s about 20 degrees below the climate averages.

The below average temperatures will continue for the week, but we’ll slowly warm to the upper 50s by Friday. Skies will be mostly dry with just isolated chances at light rain.