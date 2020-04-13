Storm Center Update- Monday AM, April 13th

Good Morning! The snow from Easter has moved to our east, but it left quite a mark across parts of KELOLAND. Here are just a few of the snow reports from yesterday.

We aren’t done with the snow chances just yet. A few burst of snow and wind will return to KELOLAND today, but the snowfall totals should not be heavy. Keep in mind visibility could be reduced in these snow areas. Temperatures will remain below normal, especially the next couple of days.

While the start of the forecast is well below normal, you can see some moderation by the weekend. We expect a much more mild forecast early next week here in the northern plains.

The 10 day precipitation trend is looking drier than normal here. That links with the colder temperatures as the storm track shifts well to our south.

Stay warm today with the blustery winds and highs in the 30s.

Tonight will be cold once again with lows in the teens.

Tomorrow still looks chilly with highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

We expect a much better run of temperatures by the weekend as highs return to near normal levels in the upper 50s to lower 60s.