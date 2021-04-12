Storm Center Update- Monday AM, April 12th

It was a mild Sunday across much of eastern KELOLAND, but a cold front trimmed temperatures in the west yesterday and the wind increased for most areas. Get used to the wind, it’s here to stay for the next couple of days.

Snow is in the air across much of North Dakota this morning. We think some of this moisture will cross into northern KELOLAND today.

We picked up some rain showers yesterday in both Mobridge and Aberdeen. The moisture is very welcome and we could use much more.

The 30 day moisture trend map clearly shows the big deficits in the northwest and north-central.

Futurecast today reflects the trend of snow mixed with rain at times moving south into KELOLAND. The pattern changes very little tomorrow as temperatures turn colder across much of the region. A new system will develop in the central Rockies by Thursday. We may see better chances of snow in western SD with this pattern a few rain showers East River into Friday.

Don’t expect warm weather anytime soon. If we see an increase in temperatures this weekend, we will likely get colder again early next week.

Expect plenty of chilly wind across KELOLAND today with highs in the 40s north and a few 50s in the far south.

Tonight will be colder as well with pockets of snow possible at times in the northeast.

Temperatures will be colder tomorrow with most areas in the 30s and 40s. The wind will also be stronger again

The 7 day forecast will stay chilly the rest of the work week with a chance of showers by Friday. We may warm a bit this weekend, but could easily slide back below normal early next week.