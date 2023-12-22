A busy forecast is ahead for KELOLAND the next few days. We’ll begin with the fog story this morning, which is quite dense in a few locations such as Lake Preston west of Brookings. You can see that picture below.

Dense fog advisories remain in effect this morning from eastern Nebraska, all the way north to Fargo. More fog will be possible tonight into western MN, something to keep in mind if you are travelling on Saturday.

The forecast for today still looks quite mild with highs in the 40s east and 50s west. We could even see 60 around Winner.

Tonight should be dry and mild once again for this time of the year.

Tomorrow still looks very mild with 50s expect for many.

The weather pattern will be quickly changing on Christmas Eve as a series of low pressure areas to our west begin to impact our weather. In particular, 2 system will be heading our way from the Rockies for the 3 day period starting on Christmas Eve.

The precipitation outlook is quite wet in southern and southeastern KELOLAND. In fact, the chance of 1″ or more of precip in Sioux Falls continue to increase. The data also continues to shift on the northern and western extent of the heavier precipitation shied. We would encourage you to watch for updates on those outlooks later today and tomorrow.

Futurecast show the first areas of rain arriving Saturday night into Sunday morning in east, with windy weather and some snow starting West River through Sunday morning. There will likely be a rain-snow line to track on Sunday across the middle of KELOLAND, with colder air trying to win the battle into Sunday night. That’s important if we are going to see more snow around by Christmas morning in southeastern KELOLAND. Round one of this system may decrease on Christmas morning, but we’ll be watching to see what round two will bring later in the day and into Tuesday. There is still potential for snow with that part of the storm, so post-Christmas travelers should continue to keep a close eye on the weather.

Here’s a closer look at the wind forecast on Sunday. Notice the yellow and orange in western and central KELOLAND. Any snow that falls will be blowing around with that type of wind forecast.

While the numbers below are not necessarily high, we still think there is a good chance for snow on Christmas Eve. The numbers are still highest in the southcentral.

Take a look at the shift into Christmas to the east. That’s not a lock yet, but it’s a trend worth watching.

It’s even more bullish East River on Tuesday. With all the rain/snow lines to follow and the temperatures floating a few degrees either side of 32 degrees, we don’t have an exact snow forecast just yet.

However, being on the back side of low like the one painted below on Tuesday gives us good reason to pay attention to the weather for post-Christmas travel. By the way, it’s not impossible to see some freezing rain in this story. That’s usually the last feature to be determined, but underscores the complex nature of the forecast.

The 7-day forecast continue to show cooler weather into early next week. Again, with temperatures near freezing at times on Christmas Day and Tuesday, expect both rain and snow chances.