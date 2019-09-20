Storm Center Update – Friday PM September 20

BIG PICTURE:

In the upper levels of the atmosphere, a large upper level trough of low pressure will swing through the Midwest tonight and tomorrow and that means thunderstorms in the Midwest. At the surface, a cold front will push west to east tonight and should exit through east KELOLAND tomorrow afternoon. This cold front will drive the storms eastward with sunshine and clearer skies moving in after the storms clear out. The second half of the weekend will bring an upper level high so sunshine returns Sunday and the first few days of next week.

FORECAST DETAILS:

So tonight, scattered showers and thunderstorms will move west to east. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for a few counties in northern SD, set to expire late this evening. Overnight lows will dip into the 50s & 60s.

Saturday morning will have lingering rain and thunder but the afternoon should be dry with decreasing clouds from west to east. Highs will be in the 70s to lower 80s.

Sunday will see a weak ridge of high pressure begin to build so we’ll go with mostly sunny skies with afternoon temperatures in the 70s.

While next week is looking dry, we can’t rule out some light rain on Tuesday and again later in the week. Highs next week will be in the 70s.