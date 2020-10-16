Storm Center Update – Friday PM October 16

As the next system comes in from the west, we’ll have scattered light rain showers move west to east across KELOLAND for this evening and tonight. Amounts of rain will be less than a tenth of an inch.

Lows tonight will fall to the 30s and 40s with southeast winds for much of KELOLAND.

A cold front will move through KELOLAND tomorrow, expect strong west/northwest winds behind the front. I’m talking 20-35 mph with higher gusts. The winds will help bring in much cooler air for Sunday.

In the meantime, expect early highs in the 40s and 50s. Parts of southeast KELOLAND will be close to 60 degrees, but as the winds sweep across the area, expect a slow decrease in the temperature. Western South Dakota will also have a rain/snow mix during the afternoon and evening. Periods of snow will continue into Sunday.

Sunday will be a cold day as highs will range anywhere from 10 to 20 degrees below average.

Snow amounts in western South Dakota will range from 3-6” in the higher elevations of the Hills to 1-2” for the plains of western South Dakota. Any snow that falls in central and eastern KELOLAND will be short lived with minor (if any) accumulations.