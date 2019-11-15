Storm Center Update – Friday PM November 15

BIG PICTURE:

The weather pattern over KELOLAND for the next week is still looking quiet overall. That being said, there are still a few chances for moisture but the amounts are looking light for each event. Temperatures look to stay in the 40s to 50s through the first few days next week, then cooler 30s and 40s return.

FORECAST DETAILS:

A few passing clouds are in the forecast for tonight so we’ll call it mostly clear as temperatures cool to the 20s to lower 30s.

Saturday will be a partly cloudy to mostly cloudy day with temperatures still reaching the 40s to near 50. We’ll hold on to light rain chances Saturday afternoon into Saturday night due to a passing weak cold front. Amounts are still looking very light with most areas getting just a few hundredths of an inch. If we see any isolated spots getting a little more, the more likely areas are in the northeast, along the coteau, and in the west, in the Black Hills. The highest resolution computer models are hinting at those areas getting between a tenth and a quarter inch of moisture. Some light snow accumulations are possible in the Black Hills early Saturday and the northeast could see some snow flurries late Saturday night.

Behind the cold front, a few clouds will linger into Sunday but we are looking dry. Afternoon highs will reach the lower 40s in the east with upper 40s to 50s in the west.

We’ll see a few rounds of very light rain and/or snow next week. Afternoon temperatures will be in the 40s to 50s on Monday and Tuesday. Then cooler 30s to lower 40s return to the area Wednesday and Thursday.