Storm Center Update- Friday PM, May 31st

Tonight we'll see some spotty showers and thundershowers moving through the region. We aren't expecting anything severe, though there may be some small hail in some of the stronger cells. Rainfall amounts should be somewhat limited – perhaps a few tenths of an inch maximum. Overnight lows will be in the 50s, with a light northerly breeze.

Rain should exit SE KELOLAND early in the morning, so tomorrow should be a partly to mostly sunny day. Thanks to a gentle northerly breeze, temperatures should drop back near-normal, with highs in the low 70s. Rapid City and the west has a chance for some scattered afternoon showers.

Sunday will be mostly sunny and a couple degrees warmer, in the mid 70s, with a gentle southerly breeze. There could be some afternoon showers West River, but they should be light.

Monday will be partly cloudy, with temperatures inching a could degrees warmer in the upper 70s to low 80s. there could be some light showers.

It looks like Tuesday will be our best chance at showers or thunderstorms, with highs in the low to mid 80s producing the energy. Some of the rain could linger into the early hours of Wednesday, followed by another day with warmer than normal highs in the low to mid 80s.

Temperatures should remain warm, in the low 80s Thursday and Friday of next week. There are hints that we’ll cool a little bit for the following weekend.