Storm Center Update- Friday PM, May 24th

Good afternoon!

We are finally enjoying a nice afternoon of sunshine and drier weather in much of KELOLAND this afternoon. Our downtown Sioux Falls skycam looks great!

The rain last night was generally .25" to .50". There were exceptions, especially south and east of Sioux Falls where local amounts surpassed 1" of rain.

Tonight should be dry after light showers in western SD diminsh.

Tomorrow should be a nice day with highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s and a breeze from the northwest.

Sunday is forecast to be mild once again, but thunderstorms may sprout in Nebraska during the morning. We'll be watching the stationary front in central Nebraska as it lifts to the north toward KELOLAND Sunday evening into Memorial Day.

Here's a look at the pattern on FutureScan. Notice the clusters of thunderstorm near the front. Any of those storms could produce heavy rain. Our soils are so saturated in many areas, so additional flooding in a concern. We encourage you to monitor the latest weather information into the weekend.

A flood watch has already been posted for much of northern Nebraska in anticipation of the heavy rain threat. We believe southern South Dakota will also be prone to heavy rain in this forecast.

The data on the European model is again showing excessive moisture, mainly in the southern half of KELOLAND.

Temperatures will likely cool into Tuesday as the storm system exits the region into early Wednesday. We are hoping for temperatures in the upper 60s to lower 70s at the end of next week.

