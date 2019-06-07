Storm Center Update – Friday PM June 7

It was a hot and windy day in KELOLAND with widespread upper 80s and low 90s. South winds had gusts near 40 mph at times in central and northern KELOLAND.

A cold front in western South Dakota will spark thunderstorms that will continue to be monitored for their severe potential through this evening. Any storms that develop will move northeast and contain heavy downpours along with the potential for hail and strong wind.

While scattered storms will be possible tonight in western and north central South Dakota, the rest of KELOLAND will be dry and warm as temperatures fall to the 60s for overnight lows.

As the cold front moves into eastern KELOLAND tomorrow afternoon, storms will start to fire around 5:00 near the James River Valley. Some of these will also be severe with hail being the main threat.

There’s a marginal risk for severe weather in eastern KELOLAND as issued by the Storm Prediction Center.

Highs tomorrow will have a wide range, it’s all dependent on the timing of the cold front. As on now, expect 80s in eastern KELOLAND, 70s in central and northeast South Dakota, and 60s in the west.

Much cooler air will pour in for Sunday. Some will have highs only in the 60s with partly sunny skies and northerly winds.

It will be much cooler next week with highs in the 60s and 70s. Our best chance for rain next week will be on Tuesday.

