Storm Center Update – Friday AM June 4

Sunny and hot through the weekend.

It will be another sunny and hot ay with highs in the 90s and 100s. Many locations will be close to setting records not only for today but for tomorrow as well. Winds will be a little stronger in eastern KELOLAND with southerly winds of 10-20 mph.

Notice the heat tomorrow. Again, it will be a record setting day for some in KELOLAND.

Sunday will be slightly cooler in KELOLAND with northerly winds in western, central, and northern KELOLAND. With eastern and southeast KELOLAND ahead of the front, it will be another day with highs easily in the 90s. In fact, Sioux Falls will have a chance to hit 100 with a forecast high of 98.

The heat will continue through next week with many days in the 90s. AS the humidity slowly goes up, we’ll have to watch for mainly nighttime chances for storms.