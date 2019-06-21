Storm Center Update- Friday PM, June 21st

Welcome to summer, which officially began today. Two lines of thunderstorms are moving through central South Dakota, and making their way slowly in an easterly direction. The atmosphere is ripe for severe thunderstorms to form in central and eastern South Dakota the remainder of today and tonight. Temperatures have been in the 70s to low 80s, with limited sunshine adding a bit of instability to the atmosphere in central and eastern South Dakota.

The lines of thunderstorms will move through eastern KELOLAND during the evening and late evening hours. Hail and strong winds will be possible, with a limited tornado threat in NE South Dakota. Overnight lows will be in the 50s to around 60. Rain will continue overnight, and spots of heavy rainfall will be possible, mainly in NE South Dakota.

Tomorrow will be partly cloudy in western South Dakota, while it looks like chances for more rainfall will continue in eastern and southeastern KELOLAND. Temperatures will remain in the 70s, with a light northerly or westerly breeze.

Sunday looks to be a more pleasant day, with partly cloudy skies. Sunday’s high will be in the mid to upper 70s, with only a light breeze.

We’ll keep partly to mostly sunny skies for Monday, and temperatures creeping up near-normal, in the upper 70s to low 80s.

On Tuesday we begin the run of significantly warmer weather we’ve been talking about. We expect temperatures to be above-normal the rest of the week, and even the following weekend. We expect widespread 80s, and some places are likely to reach the 90s. It will be the most persistent run of warm – and mostly dry – weather that we’ve seen in a long time.