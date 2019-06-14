Storm Center Update- Friday PM, June 14th

Good afternoon!

We’ve been tracking a few late day t-storms in western KELOLAND. For the most part, these storms should remain scattered in nature and will stay across the west and north overnight.

We are going to keep the Sioux Falls area forecast dry with lows in the lower 60s.

You can see on FutureScan the thunderstorm chances overnight in Aberdeen may spread a bit to the east and south Saturday morning. We can’t rule a few areas of scattered rain in the morning, but there should be enough clearing through early afternoon to allow lower 80s in Sioux Falls. By mid afternoon, additional t-storms will develop, mainly east of Sioux Falls.

Behind the front, 70s will be very common for western and central KELOLAND.

Some of the cells may become severe, but the best chance will be in Iowa as shown in yellow on the map below.

The front triggering the rain will push through the region by Saturday night, ending our rain chances for now.

Sunday looks a little cooler, but a very nice day for Father’s Day.

We have some rain chances by Monday, but it has a “scattered” look to it. High pressure will be moving into central KELOLAND, so we still want to keep overall rain chances at 20-30% at best.

The forecast next week it a bit messy. The storm track on the jet stream level is certainly more active, so showers and thunderstorms are going to be moving across the region. The biggest question involves the timing of each system and whether will gain any substantial amount of instability ahead of the individual fronts. June is typically a more stormy month and this pattern could be more active if we have enough warmth and humidity.