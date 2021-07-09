Storm Center Update – Friday PM July 9

Stray showers and storms may still be found in northeast KELOLAND this afternoon as we also watch for development in western and southwest South Dakota.

Any storms that develop may become strong to severe. Large hail and strong winds are the primary threats. The Storm Prediction Center has southwestern, south central, and southeast KELOLAND in a Marginal to Slight risk for severe weather.

Showers and storms will continue to develop late tonight and into tomorrow for western, central, and eastern KELOLAND. Though don’t expect widespread rainfall as things will remain scattered. Lows tonight will fall to the 50s and 60s.

Northeast winds will help bring in drier air in northeast South Dakota. This is where there’s only a 20% chance for rain, compared to 40% in southeast, central, and western South Dakota. Highs tomorrow will be in the 70s and 80s.

The rain will be to our southeast on Sunday, so expect sunny skies with highs in the 80s.

The dry weather will continue Monday and Tuesday, but rain is set to return on Wednesday.