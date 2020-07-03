Storm Center Update – Friday PM July 3

There are a lot of outdoor activities planned this holiday weekend, while the afternoons and early evenings will stay MOSTLY dry, pay attention to the overnights, and early mornings for thunderstorm chances.



There have been a couple of renegade storms in eastern KELOLAND this afternoon that produced brief periods of heavy rain. Brief funnel clouds have also been reported with these storms. These funnels are not expected to reach the ground, though if they do, they will be short lived. If you feel your safety is at stake, seek shelter.

Western Sioux Falls had some totals at a half-inch or more in about 30 to 45 minutes. These storms are moving south and will continue a heavy rain threat as long as they hold together.



We’re also watching for thunderstorm chances in western KELOLAND this evening. Though not everyone in western KELOLAND will get wet, keep an eye to the sky for threatening weather this evening and tonight. There’s a marginal to slight risk for severe weather in parts of western South Dakota. main threats will be large hail and damaging winds.



In the meantime, expect dry skies and light winds tonight in eastern KELOLAND. An isolated chance for a storm exists in central KELOLAND overnight, but the chances are minimal. Lows will fall to the 60s and 70s.



The Fourth of July will be hot and humid. Expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies as highs warm to the 80s and 90s. We’ll continue the chance for storms, though mainly in the late evening and overnight.



As temps cool slightly on Sunday (not as many 90s), there will be better chances for storms. But keep in mind, not everyone will get wet as things will remain scattered.

I’ll go with the “90/70” rule for next week. Which means highs near 90 and lows near 70. Scattered storms will mainly occur at night.