Storm Center Update – Friday PM July 24

Scattered storms will be watched in central and northern KELOLAND through the evening. Some of these will be strong to severe with strong wind being the main threat.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect until 10 PM for central South Dakota.

As this cluster moves east, we’ll continue a slight chance for storms east of the James River Valley, though we don’t anticipate them to be as intense.



It will be another hot and humid day tomorrow with highs in the 90s through much of KELOLAND. A cold front will move through the area during the day and night to bring another round of showers and storms. This is the best chance for have at rain for the next several days.

In the meantime, A Heat Advisory will continue tomorrow for heat index values at 100 or more.



The front will be through all of KELOLAND for Sunday. This means slightly cooler air with partly cloudy skies. There will be a chance for instability showers and storms due to lingering moisture and energy from the sun.



Next week is looking seasonal with highs close to average. This means middle 80s and low 90s will be likely with dry skies for much of the week. Our next chance for rain next week will be over the weekend.