Storm Center Update – Friday PM July 12

BIG PICTURE:

KELOLAND is in for a stretch of hot, summer-like weather beginning this weekend.

LOCAL FORECAST:

Scattered thunderstorms are in the forecast for this evening for western and parts of central SD but after midnight into early Saturday morning, thunderstorms are more likely to be found in the east with light rain showers in the west. Overnight lows will dip into the 60s.

Saturday morning rain will fade out so the afternoon is looking dry with hot afternoon temps in the upper 80s to low 90s. And you will feel the humidity as dew points will reach the 60s and 70s. Late Saturday and Saturday night brings another round of showers and thunderstorms that will move in from the west and will move west to east.

If there is any leftover precip Sunday, it should fade out in the morning, leaving the afternoon dry and sunny. Sunday’s highs will be warm again, reaching the 90s, upper 90s in central SD and the humidity will be high again.

Monday and Tuesday of next week will continue the hot and humid weather with afternoon temps reaching the upper 80s to 90s again. Tuesday brings another chance for thunderstorms.

Wednesday will have lingering showers and thunderstorms, especially in the east but the rest of the week, Thursday and Friday, is looking dry and sunny. Afternoon temps will still be hot, reaching the upper 80s to 90s.