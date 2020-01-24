Storm Center Update – Friday PM January 24

Tonight will be a quiet night in KELOLAND with mostly to partly cloudy skies. Overnight lows will fall to the teens for central and east KELOLAND while the west bottoms out in the 20s. Winds will be light.

The weekend is looking much of the same kind of weather we have been dealing with the last few days. Lots of cloud cover expected for the east with some breaks in the clouds on Sunday but the west should have decreasing clouds tomorrow and sunnier skies on Sunday.

Saturday’s afternoon temps will be in the 20s to lower 30s for central and east KELOLAND while the west reaches the 40s.

Sunday will be a touch warmer, with expected highs in the 30s to near 40 for central and east KELOLAND and the west will reach the 40s to low 50s.

There are hints at some scattered light precip this weekend as well due to a passing frontal boundary. The timing of the moisture would be light rain in the west during the morning to early afternoon, light rain/snow mix late in the afternoon for central SD, and light rain/snow mix turning to light snow in the east late in the day into Saturday night. Scattered light snow can’t be ruled out on Sunday as well for east KELOLAND. Moisture is limited so rain amounts would only be a few hundredths of an inch and snowfall accumulations would be less than one inch.

We will keep mostly cloudy skies in the forecast for Monday – and actually, it will be cloudy through at least midweek. Temperatures will be mild, in the 30s for most of us. But with a front coming through the area we have added a chance of rain or snow showers late Monday into Tuesday. It looks like a fairly minor rain/snow event for our region, but we’ll keep an eye on any shifts in the projected track.

Skies will still be mostly cloudy on Wednesday and Thursday, and temperatures will remain above-normal, mainly in the 30s East and 40s West.

As we’ve been saying, temperatures should remain a few degrees above-normal through the first few days of February.