Storm Center Update – Friday PM January 10

An area of surface high pressure is settling into KELOLAND tonight. This means we should see mostly clear to clear skies tonight but cold overnight lows in the single digits above zero for the west. The central and east regions will be even colder with single digits and teens below zero for overnight lows. The wind will be calm at around 5 to 10 mph.

A warm front in the west means Saturday’s afternoon highs will be warmer in the west, reaching the 20s to low 30s. But for those ahead of the front, so the central and east regions, it will still be cold with highs only in the single digits to low teens. Skies will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny.

A lingering stationary front over southern KELOLAND on Sunday could bring light snow to parts of eastern and southeastern KELOLAND. Accumulations should remain light, under one inch. Sunday’s highs will be warmer but don’t expect a huge warm up though. Afternoon temperatures will reach the teens to 20s for most of the area with low 30s found in the west.

Next week is looking very cold for KELOLAND. Monday doesn’t look too bad with afternoon temperatures topping out in the 20s in the north, to the 30s in the south. Highs like this are at or above the climate normal for the middle of January. But the rest of the week will bring some very cold, arctic air to the region.

Tuesday will be the first day we’ll feel the cold air. The daily highs will likely happen at night due to the timing of the cold air bringing dropping temps during the day. So Tuesday afternoon temperatures around the area will be in the single digits to teens for most of the area. There is also a chance for light snow Monday night into Tuesday morning but Tuesday afternoon is projected to be snow free.

Wednesday and the rest of the week will be cold with continued afternoon highs in the teens or colder and morning lows in the single digits. Friday morning looks very cold with morning lows in the single digits and teens below zero and afternoon temps in the single digits and teens above zero.

As far as snow chances go, there are two more chances for snow on Wednesday and Friday but both of those chances are looking like they will be light snow with not much in the way of accumulation.