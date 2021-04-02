Storm Center Update – Friday PM April 2

Winds will die down this evening and we’ll have light winds for the overnight. Lows will fall to the middle to upper 30s in many locations underneath clear skies.

It will be a warm and dry Easter Weekend. Highs for tomorrow will be in the 70s and 80s as we’ll have another day full of sunshine, but the winds will not be as strong.

Easter Sunday will remain warm even though the clouds will be a little thicker. We’ll have to keep an eye on the record book as record high temperatures will be possible.

The well above average temperatures will continue into Monday with highs still in the 70s and 80s, but as a storm system approaches KELOLAND late in the day Tuesday we’ll have thicker clouds and cooler temperatures.

The system will eventually bring in much needed moisture to KELOLAND starting late in the day Tuesday that will last through Wednesday. Some forecast models are even suggesting rain amounts of over an inch! Once the system leaves, we’ll have cooler air in place with highs closer to average (50s).