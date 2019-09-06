Storm Center Update- Friday AM, September 6th

Areas of rain are on the way for the weekend. A first look at rainfall projections calls for over .50″ of rainfall in many spots in blue and most of it on Saturday.

Today’s forecast will stay dry in the east, but showers and isolated t-storms will develop in the west. Highs will be nice in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Rain chances will stay low in Sioux Falls, about 20% after midnight. Better rain chances will stay across western and northern SD.

Tomorrow will be cool with highs stuck in the upper 50s to lower 60s across the northeast. The southwest will be warmest with a better chance of sunshine in the afternoon. Sioux Falls will have rain, mainly in the afternoon.

FutureScan clearly shows the track of the weekend system with rain most likely to the left of the storm track. We’ll keep a mention of lighter showers on Sunday. There’s a good chance more rain will develop by Monday as warmer air returns to the region.

The upcoming rainfall will keep these numbers above normal on the 30 day moisture trend.

Temperatures will warm next week, but chances of rain will continue off and on with a more organized event coming in around Thursday.