Storm Center Update- Friday AM, September 4th

Good Morning! A warm start to the weekend is expected across KELOLAND, but big changes are coming early next week.

The drought monitor released yesterday still shows drought in 3 areas of KELOLAND, including the southwest, the northeast, and the southeast.

There is some welcome rain coming by Monday and Tuesday, but a big change in temperature is likely. First, watch for thunderstorms Saturday night in western MN. We expect snow early next week as well in the Black Hills. More on that story in a minute.

Take a look at the depth of the cold coming our direction. We expect temperatures 20 to 30 degrees below normal.

That will support the idea of the first significant snow of the season in the Rockies. This risk will include the Black Hills as well.

If you like summer weather, enjoy today’s highs in the 80s.

Tonight will be mostly clear and quiet with lows in the 50s.

Hot weather returns to the west tomorrow with highs near in Rapid City. Fire weather looks high this weekend in the west.

Temperatures will be significantly cooler early next week. Falling temperatures are likely on Labor Day with 50s by the end of the afternoon in Sioux Falls. Rain chances will be around Monday and Tuesday as temperatures remain well below normal for several days.