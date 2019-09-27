Storm Center Update- Friday AM, September 27th

The weekend forecast will feature a big change in temperatures and humidity. The clash of the air masses could lead to a round of severe weather late Sunday into Sunday night. The storm prediction center is already highlighting that threat. ALL modes of severe weather are possible.

In the short-term forecast, we’ll see highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s in most areas today with some light showers, mainly in the west.

Tonight will be chilly in the northeast, where 30s are LIKELY in Aberdeen and Watertown. We can’t rule out a patch of frost in that area by Saturday morning.

Tomorrow will feature rain in the west during the morning and cool highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Sunday’s forecast will be challenging as we try to warm late in the day. Storms could develop in the warm and humid air, but we’ll continue to watch it.

Look for some additional storms chances Monday, but a big cold front will send temperatures much cooler on Tuesday. We could see some 30s for lows by next week on Thursday.