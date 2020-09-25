Storm Center Update- Friday AM, September 25th

Good Morning! Yesterday was another very warm day across KELOLAND with many areas in the 80s. We even reached the lower 90s in Rapid City.

Smokey skies are still an issue, mainly in the west. We do think this will decrease next week as winds from Canada steer the smoke to our south.

Rain chances still look limited the next 48 hours. You can see batches of clouds passing through KELOLAND, with a few showers tomorrow morning in North Dakota. NW wind will increase tomorrow afternoon and we’ll see another shot of wind developing in northwestern SD on Sunday.

You can see temperatures cooling early next week and another push of cooler weather should arrive by Wednesday into Thursday.

So if you like mild weather, enjoy today’s forecast.

Tonight looks mild again with lows many in the 50s.

Tomorrow will still be mild, but winds will be stronger from the northwest.

Notice the cooler temperatures coming our way on Sunday.

They will continue into Monday.

Cooler weather will continue into next week. We also expect several days of breezy or even windy weather at times as fall-like weather arrives in KELOLAND.