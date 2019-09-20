Storm Center Update- Friday AM, September 20th

Good Morning! The forecast looks active across the northern plains tonight with showers and thunderstorms likely. The best odds for severe weather will be in the slight risk zone shaded in yellow.

Our FutureScan forecast shows morning scattered rain on the edges of KELOLAND. Many of us will be in the warm sector of the storm system today, but the northeast will be more prone to new storm development this afternoon. The north-central will have the highest tornado threat and organized t-storms are expected in central KELOLAND this evening. Large hail and strong winds are the main threats, but locally heavy rain is also possible.

The rain outlook is highest in the Aberdeen area, but other areas trailing along the cold front may also experience training cells on radar with heavy downpours.

Highs today will jump quickly into the 80s with stronger south winds and higher dew points.

Tonight will still be mild for most as the main cold front slowly moves east. Sioux Falls will have the best chance of rain well after midnight.

Tomorrow looks breezy with morning rain chances in the southeast. 70s will be common in the afternoon.

The 7 day doesn’t look too bad early next week as highs stay in the 70s. We do see more active weather just beyond the 7 day forecast as the large scale pattern gets busy again. We’ll be here to monitor the new developments.