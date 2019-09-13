Storm Center Update- Friday AM, September 13th

Good Morning! It is still a very busy morning as we deal with high water in many areas of southern KELOLAND. The Big Sioux River in Sioux Falls has been flooding, but the river is near crest at 57th and Western as of 7am.

High water is also a big problem in Dell Rapids. The river gauge is at a record level this morning.

We need dry weather and that’s what we see in the forecast.

It looks cool and dry overnight for much of the region.

This is good news. We have a dry and warmer 7 day forecast into early next week.