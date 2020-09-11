Storm Center Update- Friday AM, September 11th

Good Morning! Clouds are quickly moving back into KELOLAND today along with areas of drizzle and showers. You can guess temperatures will be cooler once again for most areas.

The upper level low pressure area can be seen moving our way this morning. We expect rain at times as this system slowly moves through the plains.

The rain forecast is generally .10″ to .20″ across the east, but some totals could be higher east of I-29.

Futurecast indicates where the rain chances will go during the afternoon. We expect clearing skies West River tonight and a lingering chance of rain in the east tomorrow morning.

Warmer weather for Saturday is expected with highs in the 70s to the west and mid to upper 60s east.

We expect even warmer weather on Sunday with highs mainly in the 80s.

While warmer weather is likely early next week, we do see a return to much cooler weather late next week, similar to what we have seen this week.

Here’s a closer look at today’s highs.

Tonight will be cool with lows in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Warmer weather West River will feel nice. 80s are likely early next week.

Sioux Falls will also see 80s by Monday as summer weather returns.